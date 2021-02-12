Chris Hero Discusses The Shield Rumors: “I Was Never Supposed To Be A Member”

Chris Hero recently shot down the rumors that he was originally going to be a member of The Shield in WWE.

There have been rumors that Hero (who wrestled in WWE as Kassius Ohno), was going to be in The Shield originally, instead of Roman Reigns. This rumor began when CM Punk was a guest on The Art Of Wrestling podcast, and he revealed he pitched for a group featuring Hero, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose.

However, when speaking with Inside The Ropes‘ Kenny McIntosh, Hero made it clear that he wasn’t set to be in The Shield, as the group didn’t even exist then.

“A little thing that annoys me about this is that people heard the podcast with [CM] Punk, and then they put that information out there, and it just kind of took a life of its own. When Punk pitched the trio of myself, [Dean] Ambrose and [Seth] Rollins, there was no ‘Shield’ concept. It was just, ‘Hey, let’s pair these three guys with me.’ Right? So, technically, I was never supposed to be a member of The Shield because The Shield didn’t exist when this was pitched.”

Hero admitted that it does get annoying that people claim he was meant to be in the group, because the rumor has gone so far, revealing he’s never actually spoken with Punk about the idea.

“That’s a thing that I see on Twitter pretty much every other day. It gets a little annoying because it’s deviated so far from the original source of it. I found out just when everybody else found out – by listening to CM Punk on The Art of Wrestling podcast. I’d never had a conversation with him about this.”



Hero spoke about how ideas are often pitched in wrestling that never ends up becoming reality.

“These things happen all the time where you pitch ideas or you talk about things but the last thing you wanna do is get someone’s hopes up by saying, ‘Hey, man, I pitched this…’ or whatever, ‘I’m gonna do my best to get this to work’ -and then, if it doesn’t work, it’s just unnecessary bad feelings. Not BAD bad feelings – but you understand my point.”

You can see the full interview with Chris Hero below: