Chris Hero Insists His Wrestling Career Isn’t Over

Despite being inactive since his WWE release, Chris Hero has insisted that his in-ring wrestling career is far from over.

Hero (who worked in WWE as Kassius Ohno), was one of many names that was released during WWE’s cost-effectiveness releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic back in April. Since that point, Hero hasn’t worked and has been very quiet, only really connecting to the business through his Wrestling Genius subreddit.

Hero made a post on the subreddit on Saturday, November 28, where he made it very clear that his in-ring career isn’t done, despite his inactivity. He assured people that he will be back when the time is right, and he claims it will be spectacular.