Chris Hero Set To Launch New Podcast With Conrad Thompson
Can Chris Hero save wrestling? That’s what we are all about to find out as he launches his brand new podcast with Conrad Thompson.
The new podcast, which is titled, “Can Chris Hero Save Wrestling?” will be a new podcast on AdFreeShows where Hero will sit down with Conrad to discuss how fulfilling professional wrestling can be, as well as telling stories about his own career.
An official press release from AdFreeShows announced the show:
“Can Chris Hero Save Wrestling? That’s the plan!
We’re excited to announce that Chris Hero (fka Kassius Ohno) will be sitting down with Conrad each week, to remind everyone just how fascinating & fulfilling pro wrestling can be! Along with covering all the ups and downs of Chris’ 20+ year career, he’s here to ensure that we never lose sight of wrestling’s history, and that we’re all working to push wrestling forward!
This podcast is for anyone who LOVES pro wrestling! And it debuts Tuesday EXCLUSIVELY here on AdFreeShows.com
Along with covering all the ups and downs of Chris' 20+ year career, he's here to ensure that we never lose sight of wrestling's history, and that we're all working to push wrestling forward!
This podcast is for anyone who LOVES pro wrestling! And it debuts Tuesday EXCLUSIVELY here on AdFreeShows.com”
Can Chris Hero Save Wrestling? That's the plan! Excited to sit down w/ @HeyHeyItsConrad each week to remind everyone just how fascinating & fulfilling pro wrestling can be. This podcast is for anyone who LOVES pro wrestling! Debuts Tuesday for FREE only at https://t.co/eK7Ws1N8JP pic.twitter.com/VW4n9ZEquO
— Chris Hero (Is Back) (@ChrisHero) January 26, 2021
BIG NEWS‼️ @ChrisHero is here to remind everyone just how GREAT pro wrestling can be!
“Can Chris Hero Save Wrestling?” debuts this Tuesday & comes your way every week, exclusively at https://t.co/5v6Q3sv3sk! Co-hosted by @HeyHeyItsConrad pic.twitter.com/W0qSacSJRO
— AdFreeShows.com (@adfreeshows) January 26, 2021
Layla Closes The Door On A Potential WWE Return
It appears that Layla has no interest in making any return appearances for WWE in the future, as she is happy with her career.
Layla recently spoke with DS Shin of Ring the Belle, where she reflected on her career, while admitting that she didn’t want to age too much on television, which led to her decision to retire back in 2015/
“I think I had a great career. I was very, very privileged. I explored everything I could explore at WWE. Like, what else more could I have possibly done, you know? I got to be around great people and I got to travel the world. I was able to get a great fan base behind me and I will always be grateful. They supported me from day one, since the Diva Search, always be grateful for that, thank you, guys. It was just time. I didn’t want to age too much on TV. The older we get we’re more prone to injuries, more prone to, who knows, it was just time to end that chapter of my life.”
When asked about a potential return to wrestling, Layla shot down the idea, admitting that she’s happy with that door being closed now.
“I just feel that I had a very fruitful, long career and I attained everything I possibly could have attained in WWE. I was given every opportunity. That door’s closed and I’m okay with that. I feel just happy that I was able to have that. I look at my past, and I’m like, wow, I did all that stuff, and that’s just how I’d like to keep it.”
Layla had a fantastic career with WWE, spanning a decade where she won both the Divas Championship and the Women’s Championship, while also being part of the tag team, LayCool, alongside Michelle McCool.
H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.
WWE SUPERSTAR SPECTACLE RESULTS – LIVE NOW: JINDER MAHAL RETURNS, WWE CELEBRATES REPUBLIC DAY
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Superstar Spectacle. The show was taped last Friday and airs this morning on the WWE Network at 9:30 AM ET. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be in action and Jinder Mahal returns from injury in this special and unique celebration of India’s Republic Day.
WWE Superstar Spectacle Results
January 26, 2021
The show opens with a video package narrated by Triple H talking about the rich culture and spirit of competition in India, with highlights of all the trips WWE has made there over the years. They also introduce all the new Indian talent current training at the WWE Performance Center, many of whom will be in action today!
Finn Balor vs. Guru Raaj
Michael Cole tells us that Guru has been training at the P.C. for about a year with trainer Robbie Brookside. The two lock up in the center of the ring and Guru makes the mistake of trying to wrestle the NXT Champion to the mat, getting trapped in a wrist lock. Guru does the splits to escape the hold and rolls into a pinning combination. Impressive.
Balor hits the ropes. Guru drops down, leapfrogs and catches him with a dropkick before slapping on a side headlock. The champion escapes and delivers a dropkick of his own to create a little space.
After a quick break, Guru comes back with knife-edge chops and a running senton. He kips up into a seated dropkick for two. Balor takes him to the corner and launches into a flurry of kicks. Slingblade connects. He lines up for the shotgun dropkick, but Guru catches him with a surprise enzuigiri and a roll-up for a very close nearfall.
Guru shows a ton of heart and connects with a series of kicks to the side of the body and head. He heads to the top rope and finds a diving crossbody, taking down the champion for another two-count.
Finn is done messing around. He hits another Slingblade, and this time connects with the shotgun dropkick afterwards. Finn to the top rope — Coup de Grace! Balor picks up his opponent and shows him a bit of respect before delivering 1916 to win.
Winner: Finn Balor
* * *
8-Man Tag Team Match
Dilsher Shanky & Giant Zanjeer & Rey Mysterio & Ricochet vs. Dolph Ziggler & King Corbin & Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro
Shanky and Zanjeer are both 7-foot-plus teaming with two of the smallest guys on the WWE roster. It’s quite an amazing visual if nothing else. Michael Cole tells us a bit about both, and says that one of WWE’s major goals is to start a developmental center in India to continue scouting and training these stars.
Ziggler gets way too cocky and gets DESTROYED by a giant splash from Zanjeer in the corner. Nakamura rushes in and gets splashed as well. In comes Corbin who is tossed into the same corner, and Zanjeer splashes them all at the same time. Cesaro thinks better of it and rolls outside as we take a short break.
We come back to Mysterio being worked over by the heels. He nearly gets the hot tag, but all four rush in and clear the apron, attacking the Indian stars. Ricochet does eventually get the tag and goes to work on Ziggler with quick dropkicks and nasty knee strikes. He rolls through a Northern Lights suplex into a Brainbuster, into a standing shooting star for two.
Ziggler catches Ricochet with a ZigZag that looks like it knocked him silly. Giant Zanjeer tags back in and hits all four opponents with shoulder tackles before slamming Cesaro. Shanky tags in for a big elbow drop. He’s triple-teamed, but manages to take them all out with headbutts.
Ricochet asks Zanjeer to lift him up and he does, without exerting any effort whatsoever. Total monster. He tosses Ricochet over the ropes to take out everyone. Mysterio sends Cesaro into the ropes and connects with the 619. He climbs on top of Shanky’s shoulders and hits a big splash from the heavens! 1… 2… 3.
Winners: Dilsher Shanky & Giant Zanjeer & Rey Mysterio & Ricochet
* * *
Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears in his locker room with Paul Heyman. Reigns claims it’s his responsibility to put food on his table and that responsibility doesn’t just extend to the Smackdown roster. He makes it clear that anyone who steps into the ring from anywhere in the world has to go through him. Heyman wishes us a happy Republic Day!
AJ Styles vs. Jeet Rama
Great video package before the match putting over Jeet Rama as a former national champion and a tremendous pure wrestler. Styles doesn’t wait to find out and charges him into the corner immediately, driving his shoulder into the midsection over and over again.
Jeet fires back and carries Styles clear across the ring into the opposite corner, firing off with shoulders of his own. He takes things to the mat and slaps on a hammerlock, taking his time trying to pick apart the Phenomenal one. Styles shakes him free and sends him through the ropes the floor, following with a forearm from the apron.
After a short break, Rama launches into a series of forearm shots and strikes. He hits a back suplex, followed by an overhead suplex. Styles swings wildly but Rama ducks and catches him with a release German suplex. Two-count. Rama puts him on the top rope, but Styles slips free and goes after the knee to take control.
Styles gets him up on his shoulders — Ushigoroshi! Cole can’t believe Rama still kicked out. The Calf Crusher is applied and Rama tries desperately to pull himself to the ropes. Styles reapplies the hold in the center of the ring, but Rama rotates his body around and simply bashes his opponent’s head into the mat over and over until Styles breaks the hold.
Styles goes after the knee, but he’s caught with a belly-to-belly suplex. Rama puts him on the top rope and tries for an Avalanche suplex, but the big man Omos reaches up from outside to save Styles. Phenomenal Forearm connects for the 1… 2… 3.
Winner: AJ Styles
Refresh this page for updates.
Triple H On A Possible Brock Lesnar Return: “Time Will Tell”
Brock Lesnar hasn’t been seen since WWE WrestleMania 36 and Triple H recently discussed if fans can expect him to return in the future.
The Beast is currently out of contract with WWE, as his most recent deal came to an end in August 2020, which means he is technically a free agent right now.
When speaking to the Hindustan Times, Triple H discussed whether or not the Beast will be making a return soon, of possibly appearing at WWE WrestleMania 37.
“One of the things I have learnt about him is Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. Nobody can talk him into doing things differently. So time will tell. If wants to show up at WrestleMania he will, if he doesn’t he won’t. The only way to get that answer is to call Brock Lesnar,” said Triple H.
Triple H also spoke about whether John Cena will appear at WWE WrestleMania recently as well. You can read his comments by clicking HERE.
