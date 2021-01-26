Chris Hero Set To Launch New Podcast With Conrad Thompson

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Superstar Spectacle. The show was taped last Friday and airs this morning on the WWE Network at 9:30 AM ET. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be in action and Jinder Mahal returns from injury in this special and unique celebration of India’s Republic Day.

WWE Superstar Spectacle Results

January 26, 2021

The show opens with a video package narrated by Triple H talking about the rich culture and spirit of competition in India, with highlights of all the trips WWE has made there over the years. They also introduce all the new Indian talent current training at the WWE Performance Center, many of whom will be in action today!

Finn Balor vs. Guru Raaj

Michael Cole tells us that Guru has been training at the P.C. for about a year with trainer Robbie Brookside. The two lock up in the center of the ring and Guru makes the mistake of trying to wrestle the NXT Champion to the mat, getting trapped in a wrist lock. Guru does the splits to escape the hold and rolls into a pinning combination. Impressive.

Balor hits the ropes. Guru drops down, leapfrogs and catches him with a dropkick before slapping on a side headlock. The champion escapes and delivers a dropkick of his own to create a little space.

After a quick break, Guru comes back with knife-edge chops and a running senton. He kips up into a seated dropkick for two. Balor takes him to the corner and launches into a flurry of kicks. Slingblade connects. He lines up for the shotgun dropkick, but Guru catches him with a surprise enzuigiri and a roll-up for a very close nearfall.

Guru shows a ton of heart and connects with a series of kicks to the side of the body and head. He heads to the top rope and finds a diving crossbody, taking down the champion for another two-count.

Finn is done messing around. He hits another Slingblade, and this time connects with the shotgun dropkick afterwards. Finn to the top rope — Coup de Grace! Balor picks up his opponent and shows him a bit of respect before delivering 1916 to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

* * *

8-Man Tag Team Match

Dilsher Shanky & Giant Zanjeer & Rey Mysterio & Ricochet vs. Dolph Ziggler & King Corbin & Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

Shanky and Zanjeer are both 7-foot-plus teaming with two of the smallest guys on the WWE roster. It’s quite an amazing visual if nothing else. Michael Cole tells us a bit about both, and says that one of WWE’s major goals is to start a developmental center in India to continue scouting and training these stars.

Ziggler gets way too cocky and gets DESTROYED by a giant splash from Zanjeer in the corner. Nakamura rushes in and gets splashed as well. In comes Corbin who is tossed into the same corner, and Zanjeer splashes them all at the same time. Cesaro thinks better of it and rolls outside as we take a short break.

We come back to Mysterio being worked over by the heels. He nearly gets the hot tag, but all four rush in and clear the apron, attacking the Indian stars. Ricochet does eventually get the tag and goes to work on Ziggler with quick dropkicks and nasty knee strikes. He rolls through a Northern Lights suplex into a Brainbuster, into a standing shooting star for two.

Ziggler catches Ricochet with a ZigZag that looks like it knocked him silly. Giant Zanjeer tags back in and hits all four opponents with shoulder tackles before slamming Cesaro. Shanky tags in for a big elbow drop. He’s triple-teamed, but manages to take them all out with headbutts.

Ricochet asks Zanjeer to lift him up and he does, without exerting any effort whatsoever. Total monster. He tosses Ricochet over the ropes to take out everyone. Mysterio sends Cesaro into the ropes and connects with the 619. He climbs on top of Shanky’s shoulders and hits a big splash from the heavens! 1… 2… 3.

Winners: Dilsher Shanky & Giant Zanjeer & Rey Mysterio & Ricochet

* * *

Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears in his locker room with Paul Heyman. Reigns claims it’s his responsibility to put food on his table and that responsibility doesn’t just extend to the Smackdown roster. He makes it clear that anyone who steps into the ring from anywhere in the world has to go through him. Heyman wishes us a happy Republic Day!

AJ Styles vs. Jeet Rama

Great video package before the match putting over Jeet Rama as a former national champion and a tremendous pure wrestler. Styles doesn’t wait to find out and charges him into the corner immediately, driving his shoulder into the midsection over and over again.

Jeet fires back and carries Styles clear across the ring into the opposite corner, firing off with shoulders of his own. He takes things to the mat and slaps on a hammerlock, taking his time trying to pick apart the Phenomenal one. Styles shakes him free and sends him through the ropes the floor, following with a forearm from the apron.

After a short break, Rama launches into a series of forearm shots and strikes. He hits a back suplex, followed by an overhead suplex. Styles swings wildly but Rama ducks and catches him with a release German suplex. Two-count. Rama puts him on the top rope, but Styles slips free and goes after the knee to take control.

Styles gets him up on his shoulders — Ushigoroshi! Cole can’t believe Rama still kicked out. The Calf Crusher is applied and Rama tries desperately to pull himself to the ropes. Styles reapplies the hold in the center of the ring, but Rama rotates his body around and simply bashes his opponent’s head into the mat over and over until Styles breaks the hold.

Styles goes after the knee, but he’s caught with a belly-to-belly suplex. Rama puts him on the top rope and tries for an Avalanche suplex, but the big man Omos reaches up from outside to save Styles. Phenomenal Forearm connects for the 1… 2… 3.

Winner: AJ Styles

