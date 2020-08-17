Chris Jericho Admits He Doesn’t Want AEW To Have Too Many Titles

During his latest Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho spoke about why he doesn’t want AEW to have too many titles.

“I don’t think we need [too many]titles,” Jericho said of AEW. “The one thing sometimes that kind of muddles down wrestling companies, and I really found this one when Raw and SmackDown split back in the early 2000s, the world champion is the world champion. You can have two of them. There’s a Raw champion, there’s a SmackDown champion, there’s a Raw Intercontinental Champion, a SmackDown US Champion. There’s too fucking many titles.”

Jericho then spoke about the FTW Title that the company has, where he admitted that it doesn’t mean anything and nobody cares about it.

“So I like the fact that in AEW we have the World Title and now we have the TNT Title and then we have a Women’s Title and Tag Team Titles for guys. I think it should stay there. If you want to do Women’s Tag Team Titles, that’s fine. We need to expand the division a bit but other than that, we don’t need any more titles. The FTW Title even is too much. It doesn’t mean anything. Who cares? That’s just me, but maybe some people care. It seems to me it’s not even a real title. So, anyway, you don’t want to muddle it down too much.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)