Chris Jericho Admits He Was Open To A Boxing Match With Mike Tyson

During the most recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, AEW’s Chris Jericho admitted he was open to a boxing match against Mike Tyson.

The two men had a confrontation on AEW Dynamite earlier this year, but it didn’t really lead to anything. However, Jericho admitted he was open to actually having a boxing match with him.

“Earlier this year, when we had the little confrontation with Tyson, which may or may still happen,” Jericho stated. “Who knows really, but they said, ‘Mike really wants to do something. What would you be up to?’ I said, ‘whatever. Let’s do a match.’ You want to do a boxing match? I’ll box Mike Tyson. How bad can I get beat up by Mike Tyson that’s worse than taking stiff shots from all these guys that I’ve been beaten up by over the years? “You can hit me and I’m fine. I’ll be fine, and I remember when Big Show had that with Floyd Mayweather. He told me Mayweather hit him and Mayweather broke his nose. And Show was like, ‘I’ve had my nose broken by less.'”

