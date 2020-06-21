Chris Jericho And Orange Cassidy Face Off Set For 6/24 AEW Dynamite

Ahead of their highly anticipated AEW Fyter Fest match, Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy will be having a face-off on AEW Dynamite this coming week.

AEW revealed that the segment will be happening on Saturday evening, with the two men getting one final opportunity to get their points across to gain an advantage ahead of their match.

Jericho previously bloodied Cassidy with a bag of blood oranges, and this past Wednesday, Cassidy cost Jericho and Sammy Guevara a tag team match, continuing their feud.

This coming episode of AEW Dynamite is already a stacked one with a lot already announced: