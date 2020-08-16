Chris Jericho Claims An ‘NXT Reject’ Leaked AEW Dynamite Spoiler

AEW’s Chris Jericho recently claimed that an ‘NXT Reject’ was responsible for leaking the news about Eric Bischoff appearing on AEW Dynamite.

Bischoff appeared on AEW to moderate the debate segment between Orange Cassidy and Jericho, but that information ended up being leaked on Reddit before the episode aired, taking away the surprise element.

During his latest Saturday Night Special, the former AEW World Champion claimed that it was an “NXT reject” that was responsible, stating AEW was fully aware of it and that person will never work for the company again.

“Social media is a different ball of wax, though. I think the amount of people who are on social media is very small compared to the overall people watching,” Jericho said. “For example, when we had the debate and Eric Bischoff was announced on Reddit — and we know the spy is, by the way. Oh, we know. He’ll never fucking be back in AEW. [An] NXT reject was a spy, so print that.” Chris continued, “I was like, listen, we can announce this or we can just not announce it and don’t worry about it and see, you know, the people that know will know and maybe they’ll watch if they weren’t going to. The people that don’t know, will still be surprised. That’s exactly what happened. People were super surprised that Bischoff was there and it worked out great.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)