Chris Jericho Claims Bray Wyatt Reminds Him Of Himself

During his latest Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho spoke about Bray Wyatt, offering his opinion on the Eater Of Worlds.

Chris Jericho has always been known for adapting his character and changing things up during his career, and that is something that he respects in Bray Wyatt, claiming he reminds him of himself.

“I love ‘The Fiend.’ I love Windham Rotunda, it’s kind of a mouthful of a name. He’s such a great guy and super smart, creative. I think that is why he reminds me a little bit of me, he’ll never be the same guy twice because that’s the true secret of having longevity in show business. You can’t be the same guy. Look at David Bowie or any great actor.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

Bray Wyatt’s alter-ego, The Fiend will be in action this Sunday at WWE SummerSlam as he competes for the Universal Championship against Braun Strowman.