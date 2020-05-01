Chris Jericho Comments On AEW Going Live Again: “Obviously, We’ll Take Precautions”

Starting from next week, AEW Dynamite will return to a live show following a string of taped episodes from both Florida and Georgia.

AEW will be returning to Jacksonville’s Daily’s Place and will be putting together live shows once again after Florida begins to lift elements of its stay-at-home order. However, the shows will continue to be done with social distancing in mind and no fans will be allowed.

For Chris Jericho, he believes it is a good thing as he spoke with Newsweek.

“I think everybody kind of wants to get back to work. We’re trying to start slowly and integrate back into life and I think it’s perfect. Obviously, we’ll take precautions and all that sort of stuff but it’s time to get back on track and I’m looking forward to it.”

Jericho himself is yet to actually wrestle during the empty arena shows, but he has remained a constant presence on each show whether that be from the commentary desk or by pre-taped segments. He believes that having to be creative each day is what is keeping him going right now.

“I’m doing something different every day and keeping creatively stimulated. I find that the worst thing you could do is kind of fall into the trap of, ‘Oh, it’s like Groundhog Day, it’s like every other day because that’s just the way it is.’ The more you kind of basically entertain yourself, the better off you’re going to be,” he said.

The former AEW World Champion will be in action next week in a tag team street fight as he teams with fellow Inner Circle member, Sammy Guevara to face Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy.