Chris Jericho Comments On If AEW Is Signing Too Many Former WWE Stars

With former WWE Superstar, Paul Wight making his AEW debut this week, Chris Jericho has spoken about if AEW is signing too many ex-WWE stars.

Jericho jumping ship to AEW was a huge move at the start of AEW’s journey, and he spoke about enjoying the risk and the pressure during an interview with Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it because it was a real risk to go to AEW, and we all knew it, but for me, I knew what would happen if I went back to WWE, because I wasn’t there at the time,” Jericho said. “I don’t know if I would have wanted that, but the fact that AEW was a big challenge, and if you look at the first three months of Dynamite, it was resting on my shoulders because I was the most recognizable name on that show besides Jim Ross, who you hear his voice, but you don’t see him a lot.

“And I knew it was my job to make sure that people saw how good Cody was, and The Young Bucks, and Kenny [Omega], and Darby [Allin], and Scorpio Sky and all these guys that I worked with, Jungle Boy, in the first two or three months of that show. I wanted people to see, as quickly as possible, how good these guys are, all the guys in The Inner Circle, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy [Guevara and] Jake Hager. So I tried to put as many people around me as possible so that people would see these guys are really good.”

Since that point, AEW has signed plenty of former WWE Stars from Jon Moxley and Dustin Rhodes to Shawn Spears and Paul Wight, and Jericho discussed that.

“It’s funny because some people are like, ‘Well, you can’t sign all these WWE castoffs or the guys from that generation,’ and we really haven’t,” Jericho pointed out. “When there was a big purge last year when they let a bunch of people go, I don’t think we hired any of those guys and nothing against them. But a guy like Big Show transcends that. He’s one of the most recognizable pro wrestlers in the world, and when you’re dealing with a new company, because it’s only been a year and a half, and if we want to try and go get a TV deal in India for example, who’s on the show, Chris Jericho. We know him. Sting, I know him. Paul Wight. Oh, really? We know him.