Chris Jericho Confirms What Is Next For Him In AEW

Chris Jericho promised to reveal what was next for him tonight on AEW Dynamite, and that is exactly what he did during the show.

After losing against Orange Cassidy in the Mimosa Mayhem match at AEW All Out, it appears Jericho is ready to move on to new challenges.

Jericho and Jake Hager teamed up to get back to winning ways in a no holds barred tag team match against Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela. Then, after the match, he took to the microphone to reveal what is next for him in All Elite Wrestling.

That is to chase tag team glory with Jake Hager, as he revealed that they are pushing for the AEW Tag Team Championships moving forwards.