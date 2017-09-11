Chris Jericho On Conor McGregor Joining WWE

– TMZ Sports recently caught up with Chris Jericho and asked about bold prediction that Conor McGregor will eventually join the WWE, check out the highlight and video below:

“It’s an easy thing to imagine, I would say,” Jericho said. “I don’t think he’s gonna join in two years, not now with all the money he made. But it could happen at some point. He’s got the personality for it, that’s for sure.”

“It depends on how much money he can generate, which I think would be a lot,” Jericho said. “He just made $100 million, so he’s not coming in for peanuts, right?”