Chris Jericho Discusses An Idea He Had For His Original WWE Debut

Chris Jericho recently spoke with Inside The Ropes where he discussed a plan that he had for his original WWE debut when he first joined.

Jericho’s debut is one of the most iconic and memorable debuts in wrestling history, but originally he thought it would be cool to have Ralphus by his side! Fans may remember Ralphus, who was Jericho’s personal security in WCW, who ended up becoming very popular with fans.

“I was leaving to go to WWE at the time, and I was like, ‘Wow, it’d be really cool, f–king Jericho shows up on RAW with Ralphus by his side!'” Jericho said. “Like, I was really thinking that. Like, what the f–k was I thinking? And I mentioned it to him! One day, like ‘Hey, what do you think about going to WWE?’ He’s like, ‘I’m in. We got to get out of here. This place is losing.’ Keep in mind he’s still driving the lighting truck around.

“Then, a couple weeks later he comes over to me, ‘When are we going to New York?’ New York is slang for WWE, old-school wrestling talk, and I’m like, ‘I never once ever called WWE ‘New York’ to you. Where are you finding this s–t out?’ Now he’s all in the wrestling business, like, ‘Kayfabe brother!'” Speaking of Ralphus, Jericho recalled getting his email and trying to get him as a guest on his podcast. However, Ralphus opted to not reply to him. “I sent him an email, and he never got back to me,” Jericho said. “I got big leagued by f–king Ralphus!” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)