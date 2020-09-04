Chris Jericho Discusses If AEW Should Sign Brock Lesnar

It was revealed earlier this week that Brock Lesnar is now a free agent and Chris Jericho spoke about whether or not AEW should sign the Beast.

The former Universal Champion is currently not under any contract with WWE, and during an interview with Gary Cassidy of SportsKeeda, Jericho gave his thoughts on the matter.

“The only reason why the rumor’s there is somebody said ‘free agent’. I don’t think he’s really a free agent at all,” Jericho said of Lesnar. “I think it would take so much money to pry him away from Vince McMahon on Brock’s end and then for Vince to approve that… “I mean, Vince has two billion dollars in the bank. What are you going to spend on Brock Lesnar that Vince isn’t going to match? And Vince and Brock have a strange love affair, to begin with.”

The former AEW World Champion then went into more detail about the situation, admitting that the contract of Brock Lesnar might not be worthwhile for AEW to pay.