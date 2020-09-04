Chris Jericho Discusses If AEW Should Sign Brock Lesnar

It was revealed earlier this week that Brock Lesnar is now a free agent and Chris Jericho spoke about whether or not AEW should sign the Beast.
The former Universal Champion is currently not under any contract with WWE, and during an interview with Gary Cassidy of SportsKeeda, Jericho gave his thoughts on the matter.
“The only reason why the rumor’s there is somebody said ‘free agent’. I don’t think he’s really a free agent at all,” Jericho said of Lesnar. “I think it would take so much money to pry him away from Vince McMahon on Brock’s end and then for Vince to approve that…
“I mean, Vince has two billion dollars in the bank. What are you going to spend on Brock Lesnar that Vince isn’t going to match? And Vince and Brock have a strange love affair, to begin with.”
The former AEW World Champion then went into more detail about the situation, admitting that the contract of Brock Lesnar might not be worthwhile for AEW to pay.
“So would Brock fit in at AEW? Would he pay back his salary that you would pay him to be in AEW? Who’s to say, but I think UFC, AEW… I think it’s just another one of the dances that Vince and Brock like to have where Brock’s contract expires,” Jericho said. He continued, “Vince lets it expire, and then they stay away from each other until the next Saudi Arabia show or the next show that has people in the crowd, or WrestleMania, whatever it may be. So I don’t think Brock is really a free agent in the sense of the word, I just think he’s like currently not under contract right now.
“The amount of money it would take him to tear him away from from the world of WWE would, A, be astronomical, B, Vince will never allow it to happen and, C, I don’t know if you could make that investment back, or if it would even be worth it for AEW at this point in time or UFC, or any company other than WWE.”