Chris Jericho Discusses If He Would Be Open To A WWE Return & Creating Le Champion Nickname

AEW’s Chris Jericho hosted another Facebook Q&A this past weekend where he took a number of questions, including one about his future.

Jericho was asked whether he would consider a WWE return down the line, even if it was just for a one night only appearance/match. While he didn’t rule anything out in regards to WWE, Jericho did make it clear a one night deal won’t happen and that he plans to be with AEW for a long time to come.

“I can’t, I’m still under contract for the next little while. B. I don’t think I would be into doing a one-out, a one-off for anybody, especially WWE. I hope to be with AEW for a long, long, long time. So I hope that answers our question.”

Speaking of AEW, Jericho was also asked about his nickname, Le Champion, with fans wondering where that had originated from.