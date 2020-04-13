Chris Jericho Discusses Possibly Commentating When He Retires

Chris Jericho took to the commentary desk for AEW Dynamite last week with Tony Schiavone and impressed everyone with how easy he made it seem.

Jericho relished the opportunity to work on commentary and added tons of energy to the whole event. The former AEW World Champion took part in a Facebook Live stream this past weekend where he discussed the opportunity to work on commentary for the show.

“It was pretty fun. I’ve never commentated on a whole show before. The reason why I wanted to do it was just to have a presence on the show. As we kind of put a hold on so many things including “Blood & Guts,” so I wanted to be on the show and provide a little energy, just in case. You know, we are working in front of eight people, 10 people all strategically spaced apart of course.”

When it comes to what he might do after he retired from wrestling, Jericho admitted that commentating is certainly a possibility for him.

“Absolutely, I always loved doing commentary. To do it for a whole hour or two hours is not easy to do.”

