During his recent Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho spoke about a range of topics such as who was underrated on the microphone.

When it comes to people who Jericho feels don’t get the credit they deserve on the microphone, choosing two major names from the wrestling industry.

“I always thought that Cena did great promos. He was a little bit underrated,” Chris said. “Cena was very good at understanding his crowd, understanding his audience and really connecting with them whether it was teenagers, or chicks, or whatever. He was always really good, and he can be super goofy and was super goofy, is super goofy, but also could be very serious and make you believe what he was saying. So, I think that is an underrated guy. And also, Hogan, Hulk Hogan in the 80s.”

While Chris Jericho has traditionally been a singles wrestler, he has worked in the tag team division plenty as well, and he named his favorite teams and his favorite partner from his career.

“The Rockers and The Hart Foundation [were my favorite tag teams]. My favorite tag team partner was The Big Show, by far. And I love Sammy Guevara too,” Chris explained.

Jericho also spoke about two men that he doesn’t feel he had the best possible match with, despite the talent involved.

“I spoke to Seth Rollins this week… We were just talking about how I commented on Twitter that I always enjoyed working with him,” Chris explained. “And he said, “I don’t feel as if we had our best match.’ And I agree, he and I never had that classic match that we probably would have had by now had I stayed there. And I feel the same way about Jushin Liger. I always enjoyed working with him though, I just feel I could have done better with him.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)