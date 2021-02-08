Chris Jericho Discusses Who The Most Underrated Wrestler Is

Chris Jericho recently answered a few rapid-fire questions about his career, where he revealed who the most underrated wrestler is.

The AEW star spoke with The Hollywood Raw Podcast, where he revealed which wrestler he believes is the most underrated out of those he has wrestled against.

“Let’s see. Who’s the most underrated wrestler? Oh man, those are hard. What pops into your head, it’s hard. There’s a guy called 2 Cold Scorpio who was really good that I don’t think gets the credit for how good he is. There are probably a million others too, but that’s the first who comes to mind.”

Jericho also spoke about who was the smelliest wrestler he has worked with. While he didn’t pick someone who stunk, he did note that Kane’s glove was notorious for not smelling great.