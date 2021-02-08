WWE
Chris Jericho Discusses Who The Most Underrated Wrestler Is
Chris Jericho recently answered a few rapid-fire questions about his career, where he revealed who the most underrated wrestler is.
The AEW star spoke with The Hollywood Raw Podcast, where he revealed which wrestler he believes is the most underrated out of those he has wrestled against.
“Let’s see. Who’s the most underrated wrestler? Oh man, those are hard. What pops into your head, it’s hard. There’s a guy called 2 Cold Scorpio who was really good that I don’t think gets the credit for how good he is. There are probably a million others too, but that’s the first who comes to mind.”
Jericho also spoke about who was the smelliest wrestler he has worked with. While he didn’t pick someone who stunk, he did note that Kane’s glove was notorious for not smelling great.
“I don’t know. I remember Kane’s glove always used to smell really sweaty and he used to put Febreze on it, so it smelled like putting cologne on a corpse sort of thing. But just his glove though, not the rest, just his glove,” stated Jericho. (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Corey Graves Discusses What The Problem Is For The Women’s Tag Team Division
During the latest episode of WWE’s After The Bell, Corey Graves gave his honest thoughts on the women’s tag team division.
There has been criticism of the division since its inception, with the Tag Team Titles often feeling like an afterthought. The WWE commentator believes the big problem is that there’s simply a lack of legitimate tag teams within the division.
“I don’t mean this as any disrespect to any of the women on RAW or SmackDown that compete for the Women’s Tag Team Championships,” Graves said on the show. “I feel like the lack of legitimate tag teams is what’s killing that division.”
“You have people that show up randomly that want a match and now they’re a team,” Graves continued. “You’ve got Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke who are about the closest thing to a legitimate team. You’ve got Nia and Shayna that have grown into that role, but it’s just been a bunch of mashups of two random people competing for the championships and I feel like it’s just never really allowed that division to shine.” (H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcriptions)
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are currently holding the titles for the second time.
Steve Austin Reflects On His Final Match & What The Rock Said To Him
Steve Austin appeared on the latest episode of WWE’s The Bump where he reflected on the final match of his in-ring career.
Steve Austin chose to retire after his WWE WrestleMania XIX clash with The Rock, in a match that saw the People’s Champion come out on top, defeating the Texas Rattlesnake. However, when it comes to the match itself, Austin admits that it could have been better.
“Nobody really knew this was going to be my last match; The Rock knew, and a couple of guys in management knew. I was going to go ride off into the sunset. I defeated The Rock two times prior at WrestleMania, and at WrestleMania 17, we rocked the house… I thought the match was good, but it could have been better.
Austin then spoke about what The Rock said to him at the end of the match, which summed up the bond that the two men have.
“I love The Rock. Right there, that part in the ring, he pushes Earl Hebner out of the way and says, ‘Hey man, I appreciate everything you did for. I just want you to know that I love you.’ I’m laying there with my eyes closed, and I said, ‘I love you, too.’ He meant it, and I meant it. Like we both said, we bring out the best in each other.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
Edge Reflects On Working WWE WrestleMania 36 With No Fans
So far since he returned from retirement, the vast majority of matches Edge has had haven’t had fans, and he discussed that experience.
The Rated-R Superstar returned to WWE last year at the WWE Royal Rumble as a huge surprise, and he spoke with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling about that experience and what it was like to be able to come back.
“The Rumble last year was so overwhelming on so many fronts, first of all getting the news that I can do this again. I knew the work that I was putting in but you still don’t know that work will cost that result that you are hoping for,” admitted Edge. “I am very big on visualization, I believe that if you dream it you can make it happen and the Rumble was the realization of these dreams that I had and then I had to work to make those dreams come true. When I see that now it almost feels like a decade ago because so much has happened in the interim obviously with the world and what we all have been struggling through and we are hopefully finding our way through.
Edge then went on to feud with Randy Orton and the two men had a last man standing match at WWE WrestleMania 36. That bout had no fans present, in what was an experience that Edge admitted was weird.
“We get to WrestleMania and it was probably the strangest for me because it was soooo empty and it was soooo quiet and it was so unlike anything that I’ve ever experienced in terms of performance especially within the confines of the world of wrestling. That was a weird one, that was hard. I’m so thankful that I had an opponent like Randy Orton because it made what was fairly an impossible situation seem possible.
“Then we get to Backlash and I am super excited about that. Just to get in and wrestle, that’s all I wanted to do. I just wanted to back in and exchange wrestling holds and do it with one the best that is ever done it. Didn’t want to get injured but that’s what happened. Sometimes I push myself a little too hard but that’s the way I am wired, I don’t know.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
