Chris Jericho Discusses Wrestling Colt Cabana & His Favorite Title Win

AEW’s Chris Jericho recently hosted a Facebook Q&A where he discussed a range of topics including getting to wrestle Colt Cabana for the first time.

Despite the fact that both Jericho and Cabana are veterans of the industry, they had never wrestled until the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, and Jericho enjoyed the experience.

“Cool week this week, I wrestled Colt Cabana. Which is interesting because this is the first time we ever touched in the ring ever. He’s been wrestling over 20 years and I’m almost at 30 at this point. We have never met up before in the ring or elsewhere, so it was cool. It’s pretty rare when you haven’t worked with someone that has been around as much as we both have. We had a fun little match there.”

Jericho also spoke about which of his many championships was his favorite to win throughout his career, choosing his most recent run as AEW World Champion.