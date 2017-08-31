Chris Jericho Explains Why Roman Reigns Might Be The Best Wrestler In WWE

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Chris Jericho talked about whether or not the kind of reaction a WWE superstar gets matters. He also explained why Roman Reigns might be the best wrestler in the entire company.

“It doesn’t. Obviously there comes a point where you want to steer people in the right direction. For whatever reason it’s the cool thing to boo Roman Reigns, just as it was the cool thing to boo John Cena, just as it was the cool thing to boo The Rock. But guess what? Those guys are so good that if you really are a wrestling fan… and Roman Reigns might be the best wrestler in the company. And I’m telling you that because if people are interested in what you’re doing whether they’re booing or whether they’re cheering, they’re still going to pay money to see you.”

You can read SI’s interview with Jericho right here.