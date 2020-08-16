Chris Jericho Hopes Sadie Gibbs & Bea Priestley Can Return To AEW In The Future

During his recent Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho spoke about the recent AEW releases of both Sadie Gibbs and Bea Priestley.

AEW made the decision to release both ladies this week, with each wrestler currently being in the U.K., they haven’t been able to be used on television due to COVID-19. Jericho spoke about the situation and admitted it’s a shame to see anybody lose their job, discussing the potential they both had.

“I hate to see anybody lose their jobs and I like both of them. I think they’re both really good. Bea is really good and then Sadie has great potential. She needs more experience, which she knows, and I think she was about ready to move to Atlanta even but then the freaking pandemic hit, and those girls got stuck. I think Bea lives in Japan but also England or whatever and same with Sadie.”

Chris Jericho then went on to discuss how he hopes that both ladies will be able to work for the company again down the line if the situation allows for it.

“I give Tony Khan credit for continuing to keep as many people on the roster from Europe as he did. I mean there’s a lot of people from Europe that he’s still paying and unfortunately, Bea and Sadie were let go,” Chris continued. “I would have to think, as long as they keep working and keep honing their craft, that when all of this goes away and they’re allowed to travel again, who knows? It could be six months from now. You know, paying somebody and you can’t even use them if you wanted to. So, I love them both. They’re both great people and hopefully, they will be back in AEW again soon.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)