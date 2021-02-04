Connect with us

AEW

Chris Jericho & MJF Earn Tag Team Title Match At AEW Revolution

Published

3 hours ago

on

Chris Jericho and MJF won the tag team battle royal during AEW Beach Break. As a result, the two members of The Inner Circle will challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championship at AEW Revolution.

The match saw Jericho last eliminate Top Flight, but that wasn’t without an accidental elimination of Sammy Guevara. Despite the other members of Inner Circle participating, Jericho and MJF were recently deemed the “official tag team” of the faction.


In addition to Jericho and MJF vs. Young Bucks, Revolution on March 7 will feature Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest AEW Revolution updates.

Related Topics:

AEW

KENTA Appears On AEW Dynamite, Attacks Jon Moxley

Published

55 mins ago

on

Feb 3, 2021

By

KENTA made a surprise appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite to attack NJPW rival Jon Moxley.

The Beach Break main event saw Kenny Omega and Good Brothers defeat Rey Fenix, PAC, and Moxley in a six-man tag. After, Lance Archer cleared The Good Brothers out, leaving Moxley along with Omega.


Before Moxley could strike, a masked KENTA ran in, unmasked, and nailed the former AEW World Champion with a Go 2 Sleep.

Moxley will defend the IWGP United States Championship against KENTA at New Beginning USA on February 26.

Who knows what exactly this means for the AEW/Impact Wrestling/New Japan relationship. But one thing is for sure, business is picking up.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.

Continue Reading

AEW

TNT Title Match, Cezar Bononi In Action & More Set For 2/10 AEW Dynamite

Published

1 hour ago

on

Feb 3, 2021

By

AEW has announced three matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite on February 10.

Notably, Darby Allin will defend the TNT Championship against Joey Janela. Plus, former NXT star Cezar Bononi will compete in a tag team match also involving Cody Rhodes.


Below is the current lineup:

  • Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed
  • Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon & Cezar Bononi
  • Joey Janela vs. Darby Allin (c) for the AEW TNT Championship

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest AEW news and results.

Continue Reading

AEW

Shaquille O’Neal & Jade Cargill To Compete On 3/3 AEW Dynamite

Published

1 hour ago

on

Feb 3, 2021

By

A big mixed tag team match is set to take place on the final AEW Dynamite before Revolution.

It is now confirmed that Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet will take on the team of Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill on March 3.


The match has been building for a few months since Cargill debuted on Dynamite in November. Shaq’s involvement has brought extra attention to All Elite, which will likely help pop a rating on the go-home to Revolution.

Shaq last competed in a wrestling ring in 2016 during the WrestleMania 32 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest developments.

Continue Reading

Trending