Chris Jericho & MJF Earn Tag Team Title Match At AEW Revolution

Chris Jericho and MJF won the tag team battle royal during AEW Beach Break. As a result, the two members of The Inner Circle will challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championship at AEW Revolution.

The match saw Jericho last eliminate Top Flight, but that wasn’t without an accidental elimination of Sammy Guevara. Despite the other members of Inner Circle participating, Jericho and MJF were recently deemed the “official tag team” of the faction.

This bromance is growing stronger every day #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/AKsu1pyxwH — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 4, 2021

In addition to Jericho and MJF vs. Young Bucks, Revolution on March 7 will feature Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight.

