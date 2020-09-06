Chris Jericho Moving On From Orange Cassidy, New Story To Begin On AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho may have wrestled in the first ever Mimosa Mayhem match last night at AEW All Out, but the self-proclaimed “Paragon of Virtue” still managed to catch up with fans in a new Saturday Night Special.

During the lengthy Q&A session, Jericho confirmed that the third act in his summer-long series with Orange Cassidy was indeed the story’s finale. In fact, he’ll be moving on to a new opponent as early as this Wednesday night’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

“Actually, I know exactly who I’m going to be kind of feuding with next. Who my next story is with because once again, it’s all about the stories. So you’ll find out on Wednesday. That’s kind of the blow-off of Jericho and Orange for now and I’m sure we can always come back to it at some point.”

There from the very start of All Elite Wrestling, fans have seen Jericho feud with the likes of Hangman Page, Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, Jon Moxley, the man who took the AEW World Championship from him, and of course Matt Hardy and The Elite.

