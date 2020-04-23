Chris Jericho Names Which AEW Stars Have Big Futures

Chris Jericho recently spoke with SportsKeeda.com where he listed which AEW talents he believes are underrated and have big futures.
While AEW has done a solid job of showcasing lots of different wrestlers so far, but the main event stars have been well-experienced names such as Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Kenny Omega. But Jericho has revealed which names he thinks have bright futures ahead of them.
“No, I don’t think so at all. I think MJF is a lot like Sammy Guevara, he’s moving up the ladder and he’s doing a great job at 23, 24 years old. I think Darby Allin’s the same. I think Jungle Boy has a huge upside. I think Scorpio Sky has a huge upside.
“You haven’t seen hardly anything of Dr. Luther yet and all the stuff that he can do. I think Trent is someone that’s going to be very big for us at a certain point. Orange Cassidy is very much a cult figure but when people start filling up the arenas again, you’re gonna see him being a lot more popular than he has been. There’s quite a few. I think even with The Inner Circle, Santana, Ortiz, Hager, all these guys have grown a lot since we joined forces. The sky is the limit for them.”