Chris Jericho On If There Will Be More Inner Circle Members: “I’m Not Opposed To It”

The Inner Circle has proven to be AEW’s most dominant faction so far, with Chris Jericho as the group’s leader helping the faction go from strength to strength.

The group has got a perfect balance so far, with a tremendous tag team in Santana & Ortiz, a powerhouse in Jake Hager and an upcoming young star in Sammy Guevara all while the star power of Jericho adds some authenticity and quality to the group.

So far, there have been no changes to the line up of the faction, with only Jeff Cobb making one appearance as a hitman for the group. However, throughout wrestling history, factions have been known to add members to keep things fresh.

During a recent interview with SportsKeeda, Chris Jericho spoke about whether or not there will be any new members added to the group down the line.

“I don’t know, it depends on what happens in the storylines,” Jericho told SportsKeeda when asked if there would be a new Inner Circle member. “To me, everything is based on the story, the story that we’re telling, what fits, what doesn’t fit. I think one of the downfalls of the original nWo was when they started having Virgil and guys like that in there. It kind of takes some of the exclusiveness and cool factor. If someone’s gonna be in The Inner Circle and get asked into The Inner Circle for real, it’s gonna have to be for a very good reason and something I’m going to have to be convinced of. I’m not opposed to it, but I’m not actively searching for new members.”

The faction is still set to compete against The Elite at some stage in the future in the first-ever Blood & Guts match. It was previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is unknown when it will be taking place again as AEW tries to find the most dominant faction of the company.