AEW’s Chris Jericho recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet where he discussed the different creative approach between AEW and WWE.

Jericho spoke about how the “a little bit of bubbly” line went viral, and he spoke about whether or not WWE’s creative would have allowed that.

“I don’t know. It’s hard to say because I don’t want to say anything, because WWE, once again, I’ve worked there for 20 years and they have a way of doing things, and it’s awesome,” Jericho said. “It really is. It’s a great place to work, but I grew out of it. I don’t need to be coddled and be told what to do. Everything you’ve seen basically since the beginning of the Cody angle, which was back in, I guess, mid-October, was written by me or written with Cody and Tony. “WWE, they always have to go through a system of Vince and then whoever’s in Vince’s ear last, which might change his mind for something you just said earlier. There’s still a lot of sneaky, stinky political machinations there,” Jericho explained. “Here at AEW, I’m expected to do that, and I’m expected to come up with s–t. I’m expected to give my opinions. I’m expected to do what I can to make the show better, knowing that everything I’m coming up with comes from that attitude. So, ‘a little bit of the bubbly’, I don’t know. They might have re-cut it, or they would be given me some script that maybe Vince doesn’t like that phrase or doesn’t know what ‘Dumb or Dumber’ is, or doesn’t care, and that was not a script.”

Jericho then discussed having to juggle wrestling, singing, and his book writing which has created a busy schedule for his life.