AEW’s Chris Jericho recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet where he discussed the different creative approach between AEW and WWE.
Jericho spoke about how the “a little bit of bubbly” line went viral, and he spoke about whether or not WWE’s creative would have allowed that.
“I don’t know. It’s hard to say because I don’t want to say anything, because WWE, once again, I’ve worked there for 20 years and they have a way of doing things, and it’s awesome,” Jericho said. “It really is. It’s a great place to work, but I grew out of it. I don’t need to be coddled and be told what to do. Everything you’ve seen basically since the beginning of the Cody angle, which was back in, I guess, mid-October, was written by me or written with Cody and Tony.
“WWE, they always have to go through a system of Vince and then whoever’s in Vince’s ear last, which might change his mind for something you just said earlier. There’s still a lot of sneaky, stinky political machinations there,” Jericho explained. “Here at AEW, I’m expected to do that, and I’m expected to come up with s–t. I’m expected to give my opinions. I’m expected to do what I can to make the show better, knowing that everything I’m coming up with comes from that attitude. So, ‘a little bit of the bubbly’, I don’t know. They might have re-cut it, or they would be given me some script that maybe Vince doesn’t like that phrase or doesn’t know what ‘Dumb or Dumber’ is, or doesn’t care, and that was not a script.”
Jericho then discussed having to juggle wrestling, singing, and his book writing which has created a busy schedule for his life.
“Well, I mean, it’s not as hard as you think because these things come in chunks, and obviously, my schedule is way easier now than it ever was in WWE. Even before the corona and all that, we were only working once a week, and sometimes, we work twice a week and then we get the next week off now, because we tape a show here and there. This year has just been the easiest year in the world because there’s nowhere to go,” Jericho explained. “I mean, touring with Fozzy, you can’t even think about that, but once we can tour again, I mean, that’s the thing.
“If you’re doing something that you love to do, you pick your spots. And the cruise – I mean, there’s chunks of work. There’s a bunch of work when you’re putting it together, there’s a bunch of work right before it happens, there’s a bunch of work when it does happen, but we got moved from February to October. So, there’s really nothing more that we can do. We booked the lineup. We’ve got everybody a contract, and now we’ve sold the thing out, so now, you just sit back and wait. And just like the book – the new book, The Complete List of Jericho – and my four previous books, you’re spending hundreds of hours writing those things.
“This book wasn’t as hard because I’ve been writing it for 30 years, so just slap some window dressing and put some cool pictures in it. And like I said, ‘make it more of a coffee table souvenir’. So, that didn’t take a lot of time either, so there’s always lots of projects. But like I said, if you have a passion for it, you’ll always find the time. And the things you don’t have passion for, you keep pushing them off, and you just don’t do them anyways and get rid of them. So, I’m in a really cool position where everything I do is something that I believe in what I want to do, so it makes it that much easier to be involved with it.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)