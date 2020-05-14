Chris Jericho Recalls Having Issues With Triple H: “We Just Had This Professional Rivalry”

Chris Jericho and Triple H are two of the biggest names in the history of the wrestling business and two men who have had countless matches against each other in the past.

However, that doesn’t mean that the two men always got along. The AEW star reflected on his relationship with Triple H during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, where he admitted that they used to have issues with each other.

“I think there were guys, in the past, that I had issues with,” Jericho said. “I mean Triple H is one of them. He’ll tell you the same. In the early 2000’s, we didn’t have much [likeness]for each other, but we always had great matches, and I think that’s one of the reasons why. We just had this professional rivalry, maybe a bit of a personal dislike [for each other]. But fast forward five, six, seven years, you get to be older and wiser and think back. Why did we have so many problems? Why did we hate each other? Why didn’t we like each other? And now we’re friends. “I think there’s a lot of professional rivalry when you’re young full of vim and vigor as they say. It happens in rock and roll bands all the time. Bands will break up, and 10 years later, they’ll get back together like why did we waste 10 years of our lives not playing together?”

Jericho also spoke about his career on the whole and what a documentary of his career might look like.

“I think the best career that I ever had, like in the first eight years, it was good, I think when I turned into the suit-and-tie, big-word using Jericho in 2008 up until now,” Jericho said. “There’s your 12-year span with a couple of years on the back-end, but that’s kind of the highlight of my career and probably the most interesting part of my career with all the longevity and the chances that I took, the changes that I made, basically changing the business when I signed with AEW. “The whole business changed at that point in time, so I think that would make a good story: a section of a guy’s career who always gave his all but wasn’t afraid to take a few chances and ruffle a few feathers along the way”

