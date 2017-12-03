WWE star Braun Strowman posted the following on Instagram, reacting to the year he’s had in WWE:

“Crazy to think that five years ago today I flew to Tampa to FCW for a tryout with #WWE and now I’m traveling around the world doing what I truly believe 100% what God put me on this earth to do and that’s be a WWE SUPERSTAR and allow me to entertain and put smiles on peoples faces!!!”

Chris Jericho Responds to Naito Taking Issue with Kenny Omega Claim

As we noted yesterday, Tetsuya Naito, who will challenge Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Title at Wrestle Kingdom 12, took issue with a recent claim made by Kenny Omega, who will face Chris Jericho at the big event.

During a recent interview Yahoo! Japan, Omega claimed Wrestle Kingdom will feature a double main event, and Naito responded by saying “One, I’ve been through this. I’ve been called ‘double main event one’. It doesn’t mean anything. It’s the semi. Two, if you truly respect that you lost to me, then you don’t need to pull this ‘double main event stuff’. If anything, cut the crap and say ‘let me be the main event’. Say what you mean.”

Chris Jericho has since responded to Naito with the following Tweet: