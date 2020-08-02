Chris Jericho Reveals A Former NXT Star Is Set To Join AEW’s Women’s Tag Team Tournament

During his latest Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho revealed that another former WWE Superstar is set to join AEW’s women’s tag team tournament.

AEW has already confirmed that Ariana Andrew, who was formerly known as Cameron, will be participating in the tournament, teaming up with Nyla Rose. But Jericho let slip that the team that they will be facing also has a former WWE Superstar in Taynara Conti.

“The women’s tag team tournament, I think you guys are really going to like it, we’re giving a lot of different people a chance,” Jericho said. “I was really surprised, there was a match Nyla Rose and Ariane Andrew against Taynara Conti and Anna Jay.”

Jericho went on to discuss the match, stating that he was really impressed by what the four of them were able to produce.