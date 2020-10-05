Chris Jericho Reveals Details Of His Book, Which Covers Every Single Match He’s Ever Had

Chris Jericho has revealed details on his upcoming book, which is set to be very unique from things he has done before.

He is set to release a book which will be titled, ‘The Complete List Of Jericho’ and will detail all of his 2,725 matches throughout his career. Jericho will also reveal his favorite opponents, matches, and arenas from everywhere he’s competed.

“Nobody has done a book like this before,” said Jericho during his latest Saturday Night Special podcast. “The book details the location of every match I’ve had, the opponent, the money I got paid, the star rating, and the crowd,” he added.

Jericho also revealed why he decided to chronicle all of his matches throughout his career.