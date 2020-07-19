Chris Jericho Reveals Gallows & Anderson Were Originally Set To Join The Inner Circle

During his latest Facebook Q&A, AEW’s Chris Jericho spoke about Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and how they almost joined the company.
During this weekends Talk’N Shop Live, the Good Brothers admitted that they regretted never signing with AEW when they chose to re-sign with WWE, choosing the money instead.
Anderson recalled, “As it got to June, I remember the text from Matt & Nick and they had planned out the entire first debut of Dynamite’s main event. Machine Gun music hits, I come out, Gallows comes from behind, we ‘too sweet’ the Young Bucks and Kenny, turn around, then we beat the fuck out of them. That’s the end of the first night of [Dynamite]. It’s one of the biggest regrets of my life that it didn’t happen. It kills me. We didn’t know if it was going to take off on TNT, but we knew with the guys involved, Young Bucks, Kenny, Chris Jericho, those are guys that are successful and are not going to fail. We knew AEW would be successful, we just succumbed to the amount of money and promises, kept or unkept, by WWE. We signed because of the thought that it was going to be our last contract and we were gonna ride it out and wave the WWE flag as high as we could.”
Chris Jericho confirmed that they were in talks with AEW during his Saturday Night Special Q&A, revealing that the tag team were going to be part of The Inner Circle faction.
“I’m very happy for them. They did a great podcast this week, Talk’n Shop, talking about kind of the whole controversy about when they went back to WWE after we had discussed them coming to AEW for a few months. The Young Bucks, myself, [and]Kenny Omega, kind of convinced Tony Khan that they’d be excellent in AEW and one of the ideas at one point was to have Gallows and Anderson in the Inner Circle,” Jericho said. “Let me just say, I love the Inner Circle. I think we really stumbled onto something great. But keep this in mind, I knew Jake Hager, but I hadn’t seen him or work with him in years and never had met Santana and Ortiz other than my cruise where we crossed paths briefly and I didn’t know Sammy Guevara at all. So basically having me and Jake had some history and some good matches and some good times, but nothing with the other guys. So you’re sticking. It’s like forming a band with five separate guys that you haven’t even met, you know? Here we are now, one of the best, I think, one of the best factions in wrestling history and we’re only not even a year in. So I’m very proud of the work that we’ve done together and I think there’s a lot more to come.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)