Chris Jericho Reveals Gallows & Anderson Were Originally Set To Join The Inner Circle

During his latest Facebook Q&A, AEW’s Chris Jericho spoke about Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson and how they almost joined the company.

During this weekends Talk’N Shop Live, the Good Brothers admitted that they regretted never signing with AEW when they chose to re-sign with WWE, choosing the money instead.

Anderson recalled, “As it got to June, I remember the text from Matt & Nick and they had planned out the entire first debut of Dynamite’s main event. Machine Gun music hits, I come out, Gallows comes from behind, we ‘too sweet’ the Young Bucks and Kenny, turn around, then we beat the fuck out of them. That’s the end of the first night of [Dynamite]. It’s one of the biggest regrets of my life that it didn’t happen. It kills me. We didn’t know if it was going to take off on TNT, but we knew with the guys involved, Young Bucks, Kenny, Chris Jericho, those are guys that are successful and are not going to fail. We knew AEW would be successful, we just succumbed to the amount of money and promises, kept or unkept, by WWE. We signed because of the thought that it was going to be our last contract and we were gonna ride it out and wave the WWE flag as high as we could.”

Chris Jericho confirmed that they were in talks with AEW during his Saturday Night Special Q&A, revealing that the tag team were going to be part of The Inner Circle faction.