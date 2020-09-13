Chris Jericho Reveals He Gave Miro The Brass Ring Line For His AEW Debut

Chris Jericho recently revealed that he gave Miro the line about the brass ring for his AEW debut earlier this week.

Miro (who is formally known as Rusev) made his debut in AEW this week on the September 9 episode of AEW Dynamite and he delivered a fantastic promo where he spoke about the ‘brass ring’ that has often been talked about in WWE. However, Miro told them to shove it up their ass.

But it appears that line came from another former WWE Superstar with Chris Jericho revealing In his latest Saturday Night Special Q&A session, that he gave him the idea.

“I think it’s great to have him. We had discussed having Miro come in a few months earlier when he was released. The only thing all of us were thinking was, ‘we just have to think of a spot for him.’ We need to find a place where you’re not just going to bring him in and have him hanging around. I think it’s perfect, “The Best Man” thing, it’s not just a one-shot deal. It’s a gimmick. He’s “The Best Man.” He’s the best man at everything it’ll almost be like a Mr. Perfect thing.” He continued, “Miro’s always been a great guy. He’s a very funny guy, which a lot of people might not know. I think it’s cool to have him with us and also I’m glad that he came in and that he kind of gave his mission statement.[He] mentioned, kind of indirectly, WWE. ‘Glass ceiling,’ and ‘brass ring,’ and ‘take the brass ring and shove it up your ass.’ That was my line. He couldn’t believe he’d be allowed to say it. He’s like, ‘Really? Can I say it?’ I’m like, yeah, you can say whatever you want here.’ No problems here, baby!”

Despite the line being a clear shot at WWE, Chris Jericho made it clear that AEW is not all about bashing WWE.