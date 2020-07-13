While some wrestlers such as CM Punk have had negative things to say about Ryback, Chris Jericho recently praised the Big Guy heavily.

During his latest Facebook Q&A, the AEW star praised Ryback for how fun he was to work with, admitting he once actually suggested that Ryback should have ended The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak.

“There was a time when Ryback was so popular, that I suggested he should be the guy that beats the Undertaker. He’s the one. And it didn’t go that way, and sometimes there’s complaints about his work. I loved working with Ryback. I did a bunch of house shows with him in Calgary and we had great matches. So really, really a big fan of Ryback.”

Jericho then also went on to discuss how he was originally supposed to wrestle Ryback instead of Fandango at WrestleMania 29, but Vince McMahon changed his plans.