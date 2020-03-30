Chris Jericho Reveals He Would Be Revisiting His Jungle Boy Feud Had It Not Been For Coronavirus

Chris Jericho took to Twitter today to give fans a glimpse at what he might have been doing had it not been for the Coronavirus outbreak.
The former AEW World Champion is currently involved in a feud with both Matt Hardy and The Elite while Jon Moxley continues to be a thorn in the side of the Inner Circle.
A fan had tweeted to Dave Meltzer in regards to Jericho’s small angle with Jungle Boy during his AEW World Championship run, to which Meltzer agreed that it deserved a follow-up series.
Jericho clearly saw the tweet and responded, admitting that “had the world not gone crazy, we would be revisiting that now.”
Had the world not gone crazy, we would be revisiting that now. https://t.co/PtQ0WEExyQ
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 30, 2020