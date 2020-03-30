Chris Jericho Reveals He Would Be Revisiting His Jungle Boy Feud Had It Not Been For Coronavirus

Chris Jericho took to Twitter today to give fans a glimpse at what he might have been doing had it not been for the Coronavirus outbreak.

The former AEW World Champion is currently involved in a feud with both Matt Hardy and The Elite while Jon Moxley continues to be a thorn in the side of the Inner Circle.

A fan had tweeted to Dave Meltzer in regards to Jericho’s small angle with Jungle Boy during his AEW World Championship run, to which Meltzer agreed that it deserved a follow-up series.

Jericho clearly saw the tweet and responded, admitting that “had the world not gone crazy, we would be revisiting that now.”