Chris Jericho Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling

AEW’s Chris Jericho hosted a Facebook Q&A session this past weekend, and during that, he revealed his personal Mount Rushmore of wrestling.

Wrestlers are often asked who they would put on their Mount Rushmore of the sport, which is something that nobody ever fully agrees upon. However, Jericho has now chimed in with his personal picks, which are:

Shawn Michaels

Bret Hart

Hulk Hogan

Ultimo Dragon