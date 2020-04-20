Chris Jericho Reveals His Mount Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling

AEW’s Chris Jericho hosted a Facebook Q&A session this past weekend, and during that, he revealed his personal Mount Rushmore of wrestling.
Wrestlers are often asked who they would put on their Mount Rushmore of the sport, which is something that nobody ever fully agrees upon. However, Jericho has now chimed in with his personal picks, which are:
- Shawn Michaels
- Bret Hart
- Hulk Hogan
- Ultimo Dragon
“It’s my Mount Rushmore, I can do whatever I want,” Jericho said. “All right, you want it, you got it. Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, Ultimo Dragon. One of the greatest wrestlers I have ever seen in my life. One of the greatest performers I ever worked with. That’s my four. Deal with it.” (h/t Andrew Ravens of WrestlingNews.co)
