Chris Jericho Reveals His Personal Favorite AEW Storylines So Far

Chris Jericho has been a huge part of AEW so far since the company began, being involved in many top storylines, but which have become his favorite?

Well, during his most recent social media Q&A, the former AEW World Champion revealed his two favorite programs so far in AEW.

“Gosh, there’ve been so many and I always kind of live in the present, live in the now. I’d say my match with Orange Cassidy is right up there,” Jericho admitted. “I think the build-up of the story of Jon Moxley and Jericho… and have you noticed the whole world went down the shitter after I lost the world title? Coincidence? I think not! I love the Moxley storyline. I thought we did a great job with that.”

Jericho then just spoke about working for AEW in general, admitting that he is excited to work in front of a crowd as well.