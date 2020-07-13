Chris Jericho Reveals His Personal Favorite AEW Storylines So Far

Chris Jericho has been a huge part of AEW so far since the company began, being involved in many top storylines, but which have become his favorite?
Well, during his most recent social media Q&A, the former AEW World Champion revealed his two favorite programs so far in AEW.
“Gosh, there’ve been so many and I always kind of live in the present, live in the now. I’d say my match with Orange Cassidy is right up there,” Jericho admitted. “I think the build-up of the story of Jon Moxley and Jericho… and have you noticed the whole world went down the shitter after I lost the world title? Coincidence? I think not! I love the Moxley storyline. I thought we did a great job with that.”
Jericho then just spoke about working for AEW in general, admitting that he is excited to work in front of a crowd as well.
“Every week is just a blast. I mean I can’t wait to have people in the crowd again, so we’re waiting for that. But our job is to keep having the best shows that we can and we’re doing that.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)