During his latest Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho discussed a potential retirement from wrestling and why he has continued this long.

Chris Jericho admitted that he had considered wrapping up his time in wrestling several years ago, but a house show loop and his feud with Kevin Owens changed his mind and reminded him how fun things can be.

“I was planning on retiring years earlier but I just started having fun again,” Jericho explained. “It all started when I just did the house shows [with WWE]in 2015. That’s when I thought, ‘Oh, I’ll probably just wind down and do house shows for a while.’ Then I realized, yeah, these are fun [without]the pressure, not being on TV was amazing. “And then I went back for one more little stint. I went back and it was actually supposed to be for a 3-month stint… In that 3-month span, I think I was only going to work until WrestleMania or whatever it was. I think Vince said, ‘Just come back and do a run, we’ll figure it out.’ I think t was to do something with Ambrose, that’s what it was. “And I came back and I started having so much fun, and then I met Kevin Owens,” Chris continued. “We had a great chemistry, we clicked right away, and I was like, ‘This guy get it. He’s a lot like me, like, he doesn’t take things seriously but he takes his work seriously. He’s not afraid to look himself look stupid if it’s willing to get a reaction. That’s when the whole Jericho/Owens best friends thing happened, and that’s when I was like, ‘This is awesome’.”

Jericho is currently putting together a fantastic run with AEW and retirement doesn’t seem to be in-sight, but when that does happen, Jericho admitted commentary does excite him.

“I don’t know when I’m going to retire. But when I do, I would love to continue being involved in commentary and being a consultant,” Chris stated. “I don’t want to be an Executive Vice President, I don’t want to be a writer. I’d love to be a consultant. And obviously, [touring with]Fozzy, man. That’s the best thing about being with Fozzy, we can do this until we’re 77-years-old like The Stones. Also, I would continue doing stuff like Saturday Night Special, and Talk Is Jericho, and there’s a lot of cool acting things coming up too. So, I will be entertaining you until the day I leave this mortal coil.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)