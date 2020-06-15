Chris Jericho Reveals Roman Reigns Would Be Top Of His Wish List For AEW

Chris Jericho recently spoke with WhatCulture.com where he had plenty of positives to say about WWE’s top guy, Roman Reigns.

The Big Dog has been the face of WWE for several years and while some fans may question his abilities, that is something Chris Jericho doesn’t agree with. When asked who he’d like to see AEW sign, Jericho admitted Roman Reigns would be top of his wish list.

“I’d put Roman Reigns at the top of that wishlist for anybody. Not only is he a great worker but he’s such a cool guy. If they just let him be him he’d be the biggest star in the industry, for real. That’d be a guy I’d love to get my hands on for sure,” Jericho said.

The former AEW World Champion then spoke about AEW in general, admitting he didn’t predict the company would become so big straight away.