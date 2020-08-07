Chris Jericho Reveals What The NFL Didn’t Want Him To Do In The Stadium Stampede

During the latest episode of The SDR Show, AEW’s Chris Jericho appeared and recalled the Stadium Stampede match and what he was asked not to do.

The Stadium Stampede match proved to be incredibly popular with wrestling fans with the wrestlers putting a lot of fun moments into the match, but Jericho revealed one thing the NFL asked to not happen.

“That was one of the best things I’ve ever done in 30 years in the business,” Jericho admitted. “That was just 10 guys with different ideas, banging it out, not having to worry about ‘so and so approved this’. The only thing I had to get approved was knocking out the Jacksonville Jaguars mascot. “The only reason I had to get it approved was the NFL didn’t want us to do it, but Tony Khan said do it anyway. Everything was kinda free form. It’s just how creative do you want to be and how successful do you want to make the segment you’re in.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)