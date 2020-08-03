Chris Jericho Reveals Which Five People He Wants AEW To Sign

AEW’s Chris Jericho recently revealed which five people he would love to see the company sign in the future in order to add to the roster.

AEW has wasted no time in adding talents to the roster with the likes of Brian Cage, Brodie Lee, and Matt Hardy all joining the company since it has begun. But during his latest Saturday Night Special, Jericho named five more wrestlers he wants to see join the company.

“Roman Reigns, Will Ospreay, Ricochet, [Kota] Ibushi, and Don Callis. Yes, that’s all I’ve got to say about that. Yes, I would love to have Ricochet in AEW. I’d work with him in a second,” Chris said.

As well as those names, Jericho spoke about Cesaro, insisting that he would be a top star in AEW if he was to sign for the company.

“Now we just have to get Cesaro in AEW and then we’ll really stir it up,” Chris stated. “I think Cesaro in AEW would be one of our top guys.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)