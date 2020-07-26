Chris Jericho Reveals Which Two People He Wishes He Could Have Wrestled

During his latest Saturday Night Special, AEW’s Chris Jericho spoke about which two wrestlers he would have loved to have got in the ring with.
Chris Jericho has competed against countless top wrestling names over the course of his career, but there were two that he wishes he could have faced.
“I think probably the two guys I always wanted to wrestle the most were Owen Hart and Bret Hart,” Jericho said. “So those would be the guys that I would go with, so whatever era that is. I think one of my big regrets – not regrets, my biggest ‘sad opportunity’ or whatever you might call it, is that I never got to wrestle Owen Hart.
“When I left WCW to go to WWE in 1999, if you wold have asked me the top 10 reasons why I’m leaving WCW for WWF, the reasons were this, this, this, and this, and number 9 or 10 would have been for the opportunity to wrestle Owen Hart,” Jericho added. “And he passed away, gosh, three or four months before I showed up, so I always wish I could have wrestled Owen.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)