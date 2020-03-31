Chris Jericho Reveals Which Wrestlers He Didn’t Have In-Ring Chemistry With

AEW’s Chris Jericho recently revealed which two wrestlers he didn’t feel he had great in-ring chemistry with straight away in the ring.

Jericho took part in a Facebook Q&A with his fans where he revealed the two wrestlers he didn’t feel he had chemistry with straight away in the ring, with one name being quite a surprise.

“My match with [Kazuchika] Okada was really good, but I think it could have been better if I had more time with him,” Jericho responded. “Some guys you click with right away, like [Hiroshi] Tanahashi I thought our match was incredible. Couldn’t have asked for a better match, it was my favorite match that I had in New Japan—even more than the Kenny [Omega] match. I think with Okada, I would have liked to have another match with him. “Perry Saturn was another guy, we never had a great match and we should have, but we just didn’t connect. All of them are great wrestlers. Other times you step in the ring for the first time—Kenny Omega, Tanahashi, Shawn Michaels. The Shawn Michaels match at WrestleMania 19 was the first time we ever had a match together.”

Jericho also revealed how he ended up creating the Judas Effect finisher that he has been using since joining AEW.

“I was doing some MMA training earlier this year at Dave Bautista’s gym,” Jericho said. “You would punch and do kickboxing, and then do a spinning elbow. So, we did the spinning elbow, and I said, ‘Hold on, let’s try that a few times and let me see if this can work.’ And bingo, I had this new finisher, which is really cool because when you do a finishing move, you want it to be something used on everybody and something you can pull out of nowhere with lots of ways in it and out of it.”

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.