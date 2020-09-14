Chris Jericho Reveals Which WWE Superstar He Would Love To Have In AEW

Chris Jericho recently spoke about which WWE Superstars he remains in contact with, and who he’d like to see join AEW one day.

During his latest Saturday Night Special, the Inner Circle leader revealed who he still talks with on the WWE roster.

“I haven’t been speaking to a lot of people, but not for any other reason than the fact that we’re all busy doing our things, going in our own directions,” Jericho said. “I still talk to Kevin Owens, Drake Maverick, and Samoa Joe. I speak to Edge once in a while. I also text Seth Rollins once in a while.

“I also talk to Vince [McMahon] from time to time. But do I talk to WWE guys on a daily basis? Definitely not, we’re all busy people, on different planes, flying to different parts of the world. I still have much respect and love for all of them there.”

Speaking of Samoa Joe, Jericho was quick to give the WWE Raw commentator praise, admitting he would love to see him in AEW.

“I would love to see him in AEW. I’m not sure if he’s hurt right now, or if he’s not feeling good, but I’ll tell you what, he’s just an amazing wrestler and a great talker. That said, I’m not sure if he wants to join us. Also, if he’s going to come to AEW, and steal my possible commentary job, than forget that,” Jericho joked. (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)