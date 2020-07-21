Chris Jericho Reveals Who He Wanted His First AEW World Title Challenger To Be

Former AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho, recently spoke about his run as AEW World Champion, revealing who he wanted his original challenger to be.
During his latest Facebook Q&A session, Jericho admitted that he wanted Sonny Kiss to actually be his first challenger during his title reign.
“You know, it’s funny. The original plan for week three for AEW Dynamite when I had the Philadelphia Street fight against Darby [Allin], we were looking for me to have a title match kind of right off the bat [who]was somebody that I could beat and kind of give a rub to. My original idea was Sonny Kiss and Tony [Khan] suggested Darby Allin and we went with that, which was sort of great,” Jericho said. “But I thought Sonny Kiss did tremendous this week against Cody. Sonny will actually be on Talk Is Jericho next week. She and I did a podcast. Yes, I did say she. You’ll hear all about that. We did a podcast the day together and I’m excited to unleash it on all you guys. Sonny is very, very cool. A tremendous athlete and I always enjoy hanging out with her.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)