Chris Jericho Says That Fozzy Is Taking Precautions After Resuming Live Concerts

Chris Jericho has stated that Fozzy is taking all the necessary precautions after resuming live concerts this past weekend, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band decided to resume concerts that were originally slated for April and May, which had been moved to July and August. Most shows have been pushed to the Fall from that tour, but four remained in August, which the band is fulfilling.

The shows remained in North and South Dakota, with Jericho stating that the reasoning behind that was that those areas have low COVID-19 cases.

Jericho discussed the situation on his latest Saturday Night Special Q&A session which was done on the road as the band were preparing for their show.