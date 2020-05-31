Chris Jericho Talks About His Interaction With Mike Tyson: “There’s Some Money There”

The wrestling world has certainly been talking about the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, and a lot of that is down to the segment between Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho.

Jericho appeared on Busted Open Radio where he spoke about the segment and how crazy it was, admitting that it wasn’t exactly what was planned, but things don’t always work out that way.

“All I can say is that that last bit was wild and wooly,” Jericho stated. “What a great time it was, Iron Mike was great. For the second time in my career I’m a completely crazy dude standing face to face with Iron Mike Tyson, which caused quite a stir.” “When you’re talking about a guy like Mike Tyson coming into the ring: A: You want your marque biggest name in the ring with him and B: working with Mike and his entourage was like hanging out with a box of kittens, you put them on the floor and they scatter everywhere, Jericho stated. “What you plan doesn’t always work the way you expect and I know that.”

Jericho then spoke about how he believes there is money on the table for something between them down the line.

“Tyson vs. Jericho in any aspect, whenever we decide to do something, there’s some money there,” Jericho said. “Whatever you want to say, Mike Tyson at this day and age is hotter than he’s ever been. Everyone is talking about Mike Tyson, so the fact that he came to play with us, I would say was huge.

Jericho then went on to discuss what his goals are in regards to future storylines with Mike Tyson and if a match would be on the cards.

“Yeah, I think it is,” Jericho said. “All I know is he was super excited and super happy with his hot head, idiot dummy UFC guys, or whoever the hell those guys were. If we can do something in the future, another confrontation, a wrestling match, boxing match, street fight, checkers game between Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho. That’s my goal and dream is to do that and I think after [AEW Dynamite] with the buzz that was created. “You can’t duplicate the vibe and the intensity that Iron Mike Tyson has. And I don’t care if he’s 23 or he’s 83, when he’s in shape he’s motivated, he looks great, he’s crazy, he looks crazy, his people are crazy so we’ll see. That’s my goal.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)