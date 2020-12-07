Chris Jericho Teases A Dream Match With Sting

Chris Jericho has got the wrestling world talking with his latest social media post, teasing a potential match with Sting!

The Icon, Sting, made a shocking appearance at AEW’s Winter Is Coming event, and has signed a full-time, multi-year contract with the company. It was a brilliant moment and something that has created a lot of buzz, with many dream match scenarios running around the minds of fans.

While it’s unknown whether Sting will be able to wrestle, after he did originally retired from in-ring competition when he was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

However, Chris Jericho is clearly interested in locking up with the WCW legend, as he posted a photo of the two of them together, simply stating: “Hmmm.” The two wrestling legends have never actually competed against each other, which would make this a first-time-ever match if it was to happen.

Sting will be appearing on the 12/9 episode of AEW Dynamite where he will be sitting down for an interview with Tony Schiavone.