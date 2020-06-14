Chris Jericho Teases A Future Match With Orange Cassidy

During his latest Facebook Q&A session, AEW’s Chris Jericho teased a future match with Orange Cassidy, potentially taking place at Fyter Fest.
Jericho stated that there will be a storyline between them coming, and he originally thought they already had a match confirmed for Fyter Fest, which isn’t the case. However, he does believe it’s something that will come soon.
“There will be a story with ‘Blood’ Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho,” Jericho said. “I think we already announced the match for Fyter Fest. And this next week… No, we haven’t announced the match for Fyter Fest yet. I think at some point we will either be wrestling at Fyter Fest or sometime after.”
Jericho then discussed the fact that he and Sammy Guevara will be competing against Best Friends on AEW Dynamite this week where the #1 contedership will be on the line.
“There are a couple of other things going on too,” he revealed. “Actually this week on AEW Dynamite, the Best Friends have put up their #1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships against Le Sex Gods. So if Le Sex Gods beat Best Friends, then we are the #1 contenders. Can you imagine, Le Sex Gods vs. Kenny Omega and Hangman Page. So what match is coming up, will it be Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, maybe? Is it going to be Le Sex Gods vs. Kenny and Hangman after we beat the crap out of the Best Friends, this week? We will have to wait and see.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)