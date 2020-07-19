Chris Jericho Tells WWE To “Pull Their Heads Out Of Their Asses” And Re-Hire Lance Storm

Chris Jericho responded to a tweet from Lance Storm pushing WWE to re-hire him after his contract officially came to an end this weekend.

Lance Storm tweeted about how he is now technically unemployed for the first time since 1994, with his WWE contract coming to an end.

For what it’s worth I am now officially unemployed. First time since I left SMW in Nov. 1994. #FutureEndeavors — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) July 19, 2020

Chris Jericho showcased his support to Storm, tweeting about how it was impressive he had been in work for that long, but also added that WWE should “Pull their heads out of their asses” and re-hire him.