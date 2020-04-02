Chris Jericho Thinks Vince McMahon Regrets Letting Him Go, Discusses Potential WWE HOF Induction

Chris Jericho recently spoke with the Tampa Bay Times where he spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon and a possible WWE HOF induction.

Jericho spoke about how WWE currently views him, claiming that he doesn’t expect WWE to ever mention him again and that he thinks Vince McMahon regrets letting him leave.

“They’ll probably never mention me again,” Jericho said. “I don’t blame them. Why would they promote me in any way, shape or form, when I’m the head of this opposing army, in their opinion, that’s stealing money out of their pockets?” “[Still,] I earned Vince’s trust. And it takes a long time to get his real trust: moneymaking trust. He’s never told me this, but indirectly, I think he regrets losing me, because I was one of his generals. I’m not always right, but f–k if I’m not close 80 percent of the time.”

Finally, Jericho spoke about the potential of him being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in the future. He admitted that he’s a Hall Of Famer inside his mind, but he doesn’t know if he will ever actually be inducted due to his working relationship with AEW.

“If I continue to work for the Khan family for the rest of my life, I’ll never go into the WWE Hall of Fame,” Jericho said. “Does that bother me? No. I mean, the Sex Pistols didn’t show up for theirs. I always kind of liked that. “I’m a hall of famer in the minds of the people who want me to be in the hall of fame,” he adds. “I’m a hall of famer in my mind. That’s all that matters.”